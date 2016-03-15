Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

VnExpress International
By Pham Van   March 15, 2016 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Tue 01 Mar 2016
L'Espace 24 Trang Tien

From March 1 to March 30, the “Daily Stories” exhibition featuring works by Le Kim My will be happening at L'Espace.

By Le Kim My

Le Kim My was born to a family of artists: her father, lacquer artist Le Quoc Loc, studied at the prestigious Indochina School of Fine Arts.

Having been a lecturer for 30 years at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, this is her first individual exhibition despite her being widely recognized by colleagues as an exceptional artist. 

This event will be an opportunity for the public to discover and admire her lacquer and silk paintings, which are as wonderful as they are modest.

Free entry.

Tags: L'Espace Art Exhibition Le Kim My
 
