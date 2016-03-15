Exhibition “Daily Stories” by Le Kim My

By Le Kim My

Le Kim My was born to a family of artists: her father, lacquer artist Le Quoc Loc, studied at the prestigious Indochina School of Fine Arts.

Having been a lecturer for 30 years at the Vietnam University of Fine Arts, this is her first individual exhibition despite her being widely recognized by colleagues as an exceptional artist.

This event will be an opportunity for the public to discover and admire her lacquer and silk paintings, which are as wonderful as they are modest.

Free entry.