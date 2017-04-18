VnExpress International
EDM: Third Thursday ft. Henry Fong

April 18, 2017 | 03:10 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Thu 20 Apr 2017
Lush, 2 Ly Tu Trong, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City

Lush is ready to excite you with the talented EDM DJ/producer

Rising DJ and producer Henry Fong is well known for his killer electro beats, energetic sets and crazy hair. His rise to stardom was surely seen this year as this breakout artist graduated from college and was determined to put his music on the map, which he successfully did by releasing hit tracks, such as "Stand Up" on none other than OWSLA Records.

His production has been supported by superstar DJs such as Hardwell and Avicii and this summer he's embarking on a world tour stopping in every city and country imaginable.

Tickets: At the door

VND100,000 ($4.40)/ person (one free beer)
VND250,000 ($11)/ person (free flow beer from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.)

