dj-hardwell-in-hanoi

World-renowned DJ Hardwell will be bringing his beats to Hanoi with a two-hour set in May.

The 29-year-old is a Dutch big room house and electro house DJ, record producer and remixer. He was voted the world’s No. 1 DJ on DJ Mag in 2013, and again in 2014.

Hardwell performed once in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014. He is best known for his sets at major music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Sunburn and Tomorrowland.

The organizers say Hardwell will be joined by another artist from the world’s top 100 DJs.

Tickets:

From VND750,000 ($33)

Get your tickets here.