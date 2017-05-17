VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

DJ Hardwell in Hanoi

May 17, 2017 | 05:31 pm GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sat 20 May 2017
My Dinh National Stadium, Le Duc Tho Str., Tu Liem District, Hanoi

‘Go Hardwell or Go Home’ is expected to bring some of his iconic beats to a crowd of 20,000.

dj-hardwell-in-hanoi

World-renowned DJ Hardwell will be bringing his beats to Hanoi with a two-hour set in May.

The 29-year-old is a Dutch big room house and electro house DJ, record producer and remixer. He was voted the world’s No. 1 DJ on DJ Mag in 2013, and again in 2014. 

Hardwell performed once in Ho Chi Minh City in 2014. He is best known for his sets at major music festivals such as Ultra Music Festival, Sunburn and Tomorrowland.

The organizers say Hardwell will be joined by another artist from the world’s top 100 DJs.

Tickets:

From VND750,000 ($33)

Get your tickets here.

Tags: Hardwell DJ Hanoi music entertainment
 
Read more
Saigon Underground Festival 2017

Saigon Underground Festival 2017

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

Symphonies & contemporary dance: Touching the Past

Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin

Techno music: Heart Beat Presents DJ Xhin

Concert: The Joy Of Song

Concert: The Joy Of Song

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

Art Exhibition: A Sifted Gaze by Dan Drage

Music Night with Jesse Sheehan

Music Night with Jesse Sheehan

Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam

Special Concert II with National Symphony Orchestra of Vietnam

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

 
go to top