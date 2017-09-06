Dance Performance: Reallusion

From the Factory Contemporary Arts Centre

The Factory is delighted to present ‘Realllusion’, a dance piece choreographed and performed by Đào Thuỵ Thuý Vân, Nguyễn Chung, Ngô Thanh Phương and Nguyễn Hữu Thuận, with music by multimedia artist Đào Tùng and lighting by Dương Quốc Khoa.

‘Reallusion’ is a part of our curated satellite public program in response to Ly Hoàng Ly’s solo exhibition in the main gallery space. With its point of departure revolving around ‘boat home boat' - the centerpiece of the exhibition, a monumental public sculpture of 21 tons, ‘Reallusion’ embodies a creative dialogue and exchange between different fields, bringing together the visual and the body, the conceptual and the physical. ‘Reallusion’ acts as an excellent example of how a work of public art can perform as both a source of inspiration and a physical platform upon which other arts can flourish.



Tickets: from VND300,000 ($13.2)

For bookings, click here.