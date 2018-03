Cultural exchange: From Traditional to Modern To He

An all-day program with an introduction to the origin of To He, its transformation and making process, as well as hands-on experience of making your own toy figurine with the help of seasoned artisans.

For more information, please contact: MyHanoi

Tel: 090 421 9421 / Email: hanoi1010@myhanoi.com.vn

The program is kid-friendly and requires a participation fee.

See event page here.