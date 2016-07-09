VnExpress International
Contemporary spectacle: ‘Lang toi’

July 9, 2016 | 06:55 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Sat 16 Jul 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Opera House

"Lang Toi" (My Village) is a merger of tradition and innovation, where poetic beauty of Vietnamese village life is presented under new cirque approach using iconic bamboo, cirque and twenty different folk instruments.

In 2005, the group of four artists created "Lang Toi" in Hanoi. From 2009 to 2012, the group toured the world with over 300 shows in France, Holland, Spain, Belgium, Greece, Hungary, Germany, and Hong Kong.

Since its establishment in 2012, Lune Production, once known as A O Entertainment, brought on stage "A O Show", "Lang Toi" and "The Mist". These spectacles have inspired and received critical acclaim from both local and international audiences.

Ticket price:

Aah! zone: VND630,000

Ooh! zone: VND1,005,000

Wow! zone: VND1,470,000

VIP Cabin: VND4 million

Show schedule is available at www.luneproduction.com or call + 84 1245 18 11 88 for more information. Tickets are available at Hanoi Opera House Box Office: 1 Trang Tien Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi or via email at reservation@luneproducton.com.

