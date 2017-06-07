Contemporary – Hiphop Dance: 'In the Middle' by Swaggers

VnExpress International
June 7, 2017 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sun 11 Jun 2017
Youth Theater, 11 Ngo Thi Nham, Hai Ba Trung District, Hanoi

Exceptional hip hop dance show performed by a team from Georgia.

From organizers:

The exclusively female Swaggers team is touring Asia to present “In the Middle” – a dance piece choreographed for seven female hip hop dancers. Images of Western beauty combine with elegant and sensual dance moves to create a breathtaking performance.

Choreographer Marion Mottin wantes to expose all the expressive possibilities of the body, as well as the feelings and emotions of the dancers. Inspired by each and every one of the team, the performance is a journey of finding an inner balance that we seem to have forgotten.

Tickets:

Rate A: VND200,000 ($8.8)

Rate B: VND170,000 ($7.4)

Rate C: VND100,000 ($4.4)

