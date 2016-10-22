Concert with Conductor Henri Pompidor

Henri Pompidor started his musical career conducting orchestras and choirs both in France and other countries. He later joined the prestigious choir “Choeur Charles Munch” at the Paris Conservatory, where he continued his studies and directed many classical works, elevating him to his current eminent statue in the world of orchestra.

Program:

Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy” and other choral compositions by: Fauré, Charbrier, Velaquez, Young Robinson…

Participating artists:

– Dao To Loan, Soprano

– Phuong Uyen, Mezzo

– Nguyen Vu, Tenor

– Phuc Tiep, Basse

– Tran Thai Linh, Piano

– The choir and orchestra of VNAM

– Ngo Hoang Linh, Concert Master

Ticket prices : VND100,000 ($4.5) VND200,000 ($9) VND350,000 ($13.5) VND500,000 ($22.5)

Tickets are available online here

