Part I

Conductor: David Gomez Ramirez (Spain)

Part II

Ballet: “Rite of Spring”

Music: Igor Stravinsky

Choreographer: Pham Minh

Performers: Phan Van Luong, Viet An and dancers of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

A mysterious tale combined with Igor Stravinsky’s beautiful music.

Tickets:

VND300,000 ($13.20) - VND400,000 ($17.60) - VND600,000 ($26.50)

For tickets, contact: 091 348 9858, 098 306 7996 or 097 737 7456 (Ms. Huyen)