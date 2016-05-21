VnExpress International
Classical concert: Celimene Daudet with VNSO

May 21, 2016 | 01:25 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 03 Jun 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Opera House

Celimene Daudet performs with Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Conductor: Tran Vuong Thach

Young pianist Célimène Daudet, winner of the Jean Françaix, is well-known through projects which combine piano with other performance arts, especially dancing. Her repertoire covers a coherent and cross fresco along the history of piano music, from triumphal hymns to melancholy compositions.

Ticket price: VND500,000 VND350,000 VND200,000

Student price: VND100,000

Tickets are available at Hanoi Opera House.

