What’s On

Classic Ballet Performance: "The Nutcracker" in Hanoi

December 5, 2016 | 12:52 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Thu 08 Dec 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Tràng Tiền, Hanoi

See the classic ballet performed by the country's top artists.

“The Nutcracker” is coming to the Hanoi Opera House with 50 dancers and the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

Artistic Director: People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong
Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh
Music: Piotr Illich Tchaikovski
Choreography: Philippe Cohen
Stage Director: Philippe Lormeau
Lighting: Reynald Bureau
Costumes: Mary Payne Nguyen
Costumes made by: La Hang

Performers:
Clara: Truc Quynh
Casse – Noisette Han Giang
(the Puppet)
The Fairy: Thu Lan
The Prince: Nguyen Manh Hung
The Princess of Forest: Huong Quynh
The Friends of the Prince: Quang Hung – Anh Duc
Spanish Dance: Quoc Tuan – Minh Ha
Arabian Dance: Kieu Ngan – Tran Ngoc Hien
The Clowns: Thai Son – Ngoc Truong
Russian Dance: Tuan Anh – Hoang Diep – Minh Thong
French Dance: Ngo Huong – Tuyet Dung – Hai Minh
and others dancers of the VNOB

Watch a trailer of the ballet here:

Ticket prices: VND300,000 – VND500,000 – VND700,000 ($13.2 - $22 - $30)

All tickets available at the Hanoi Opera House. Book online at ticketvn.com.

For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.

