Classic Ballet Performance: "The Nutcracker" in Hanoi

“The Nutcracker” is coming to the Hanoi Opera House with 50 dancers and the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Orchestra.

Artistic Director: People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh

Music: Piotr Illich Tchaikovski

Choreography: Philippe Cohen

Stage Director: Philippe Lormeau

Lighting: Reynald Bureau

Costumes: Mary Payne Nguyen

Costumes made by: La Hang

Performers:

Clara: Truc Quynh

Casse – Noisette Han Giang

(the Puppet)

The Fairy: Thu Lan

The Prince: Nguyen Manh Hung

The Princess of Forest: Huong Quynh

The Friends of the Prince: Quang Hung – Anh Duc

Spanish Dance: Quoc Tuan – Minh Ha

Arabian Dance: Kieu Ngan – Tran Ngoc Hien

The Clowns: Thai Son – Ngoc Truong

Russian Dance: Tuan Anh – Hoang Diep – Minh Thong

French Dance: Ngo Huong – Tuyet Dung – Hai Minh

and others dancers of the VNOB

Watch a trailer of the ballet here:

Ticket prices: VND300,000 – VND500,000 – VND700,000 ($13.2 - $22 - $30)

All tickets available at the Hanoi Opera House. Book online at ticketvn.com.

For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.