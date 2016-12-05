Classic Ballet Performance: "The Nutcracker" in Hanoi

“The Nutcracker” is coming to the Hanoi Opera House with 50 dancers and the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet Orchestra.
Artistic Director: People’s Artist Pham Anh Phuong
Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh
Music: Piotr Illich Tchaikovski
Choreography: Philippe Cohen
Stage Director: Philippe Lormeau
Lighting: Reynald Bureau
Costumes: Mary Payne Nguyen
Costumes made by: La Hang
Performers:
Clara: Truc Quynh
Casse – Noisette Han Giang
(the Puppet)
The Fairy: Thu Lan
The Prince: Nguyen Manh Hung
The Princess of Forest: Huong Quynh
The Friends of the Prince: Quang Hung – Anh Duc
Spanish Dance: Quoc Tuan – Minh Ha
Arabian Dance: Kieu Ngan – Tran Ngoc Hien
The Clowns: Thai Son – Ngoc Truong
Russian Dance: Tuan Anh – Hoang Diep – Minh Thong
French Dance: Ngo Huong – Tuyet Dung – Hai Minh
and others dancers of the VNOB
Watch a trailer of the ballet here:
Ticket prices: VND300,000 – VND500,000 – VND700,000 ($13.2 - $22 - $30)
All tickets available at the Hanoi Opera House. Book online at ticketvn.com.
For free delivery, call: 0913489858, 0983067996.