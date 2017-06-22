chom-hom-music-festival

Chom Hom is a multi-genre mini-festival, encompassing indie, rap, rock, hardcore and dance music. The organizers promise a truly inclusive experience in which musical genres will meet and blend with no distance or distinction.

The event brings local musicians together with a diverse crowd for a wild party. This month's line up includes indie from CA HOI HOANG, rap from DATMANIAC, hardcore from RAXZORLEAF, post rock from TIMEKEEPER and a DJ set from TEDDY CHILLA, plus many more.

Tickets:

Early bird: VND139,000 ($6.1)

Pre-sale: VND159,000 VND ($7)

On the door: VND199,000 VND ($8.8)

For more info on ticket purchases, visit here.