What’s On

Broadway Comedy: Lend Me a Tenor

November 29, 2017 | 10:16 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:30 pm, Fri 01 Dec 2017
Soul Live Project, 214-216 Pasteur, D3

Broadway in Ho Chi Minh City!

This winter, award winning Broadway comedy “Lend Me a Tenor” by Ken Ludwig will touch down in Saigon and brings a roller coaster of fun!

The play follows the escapades of a world famous Tenor singer, Tito Merelli, who is unintentionally drugged before a big performance. Thinking he is dead, the excitable opera manager persuades his assistant to pretend to be Tito so the show can go on. But Merelli is very much alive and the story unfolds into a riotous chain of mistaken identities, lingerie flashes, death threats, and sizzling romance that keeps the audience roaring with laughter.

Reviews & Awards

"Non stop laughter."

- Variety

“Uproarious! Hysterical!”

USA Today

“A rib tickling comedy.”

The New York Post

Winner: 3 Tony Awards and 4 Drama Desk Awards

Nominee: 2010 Tony Award, Best Revival of a Play

Schedule: 7:30 p.m., Friday, Saturday & Sunday, December 1,2,3

Language: English with Vietnamese subtitles.

Recommended for ages 16+

