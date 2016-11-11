VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Belgian Week 2016 – Ft. Attar! of Eskimo Rec (BE)

November 11, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Sat 12 Nov 2016
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Hanoi

What do you know about Belgium? Come to Belgium Week to find out.

belgian-week-2016-ft-attar-of-eskimo-rec-be

The Embassy of Belgium is organizing a “Belgian Week” to allow people all over Vietnam to learn more about Belgium and more specifically what Belgium is doing in Vietnam.

DJ Attar! Live at HRC is opening the week together with Cabaret Maxim and La Belle et La Bete’s this Saturday.

Meet ATTAR! (say Attari), Renaud's solo project. Past projects include Mustang, Cosy Mozzy, Dirty Dancing and Libertine Supersport. ATTAR! (say "Attari") is Renaud Deru's solo project, a DJ and producer who dedicates a true passion to music and the emotions it creates. He has proven his know-how through many remixes and original tracks with Mustang and through thousands of hours spent in control of parties, either as the DJ or an AD for two of the best Belgian clubs of the decade.

Listen to Attar!’s records:

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.4) - 1 free Heverlee beer + Free Fries all night from Lutosa

Tags: Belgium week Attar!
 
Read more
Vietnam – Korea Anthropological Film Festival Week 2016

Vietnam – Korea Anthropological Film Festival Week 2016

International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016

International Experimental Theatre Festival 2016

Groovy Ninja Connection: DJs Miki, Agata and Yuuki

Groovy Ninja Connection: DJs Miki, Agata and Yuuki

Be Belgium Day 2016

Be Belgium Day 2016

Outcast Free Range Market No.3

Outcast Free Range Market No.3

Bohemian Street

Bohemian Street

Piu Piu: People's Party

Piu Piu: People's Party

Korea – Vietnam Food and Culture Festival 2016

Korea – Vietnam Food and Culture Festival 2016

 
go to top