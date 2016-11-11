Belgian Week 2016 – Ft. Attar! of Eskimo Rec (BE)

The Embassy of Belgium is organizing a “Belgian Week” to allow people all over Vietnam to learn more about Belgium and more specifically what Belgium is doing in Vietnam.

DJ Attar! Live at HRC is opening the week together with Cabaret Maxim and La Belle et La Bete’s this Saturday.

Meet ATTAR! (say Attari), Renaud's solo project. Past projects include Mustang, Cosy Mozzy, Dirty Dancing and Libertine Supersport. ATTAR! (say "Attari") is Renaud Deru's solo project, a DJ and producer who dedicates a true passion to music and the emotions it creates. He has proven his know-how through many remixes and original tracks with Mustang and through thousands of hours spent in control of parties, either as the DJ or an AD for two of the best Belgian clubs of the decade.

Listen to Attar!’s records:

Entrance fee: VND100,000 ($4.4) - 1 free Heverlee beer + Free Fries all night from Lutosa