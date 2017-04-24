Bass music: Dirtybird's nest with Coh-Hul from Ireland

Dirtybird is an independent electronic music record label founded in January 2005 by Claude VonStroke, and specializes in a brand of house music he describes as "tech funk".

Dirtybird caters to dance music fans who are seeking something a little more laid back on the dance floor. Their catalog is fun party music that never takes itself too seriously. Dirtybird won "Underground Label of the Year" at the International Dance Music Awards during the Winter Music Conference in 2013 and 2014.



