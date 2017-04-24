VnExpress International
What’s On

Bass music: Dirtybird's nest with Coh-Hul from Ireland

April 24, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7
Opening: 05:00 pm, Fri 28 Apr 2017
Upper Saigon: Rooftop Robot Tower, 308-308C Dien Bien Phu Street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

How about the dirty, gritty & moving bass of the San Francisco native label - Dirtybird with Coh-hul (Master of House music from Ireland) for the weekend?

Dirtybird is an independent electronic music record label founded in January 2005 by Claude VonStroke, and specializes in a brand of house music he describes as "tech funk".

Dirtybird caters to dance music fans who are seeking something a little more laid back on the dance floor. Their catalog is fun party music that never takes itself too seriously. Dirtybird won "Underground Label of the Year" at the International Dance Music Awards during the Winter Music Conference in 2013 and 2014.

Free entry

Buy one get one beer/cocktail from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

VND200,000 ($8.8) free flow beers from 9 p.m. - midnight

Reservations: 0123 8 773 774

Tags: bass dirtybird Coh Hul Ireland upper saigon
 
