Art project: Skylines With Flying People 3

Skylines With Flying People 3 is an interdisciplinary art project set out to portray the landscape of contemporary Viet Nam through the lens of local artists who were born and have grown up in the period of Doi Moi (the economic reform policy leading to Viet Nam’s socialist-led market economy).

Following the success of SKYLINES 1 (2010, London) and SKYLINES 2 (2012, Hanoi), Skylines With Flying People 3 was initiated in 2014 and takes as its starting point notions of "journeying" and "border". 14 artists, six curators, numerous scholars and various museums, institutes and education organizations are being brought together to collaborate. 11 sub-projects dealing with Vietnam’s complicated history, fragmented culture and issues such as migration, exploitation of humans and nature, urbanization and gender, have been realized across the country.

A series of public seminars aiming to broaden the parameters of artistic practices by extending them to and having exchanges with the social and human sciences, is taking place between March and December 2016. Joining in this series are SKYLINE 3’s participating artists as well as scholars in the fields of history, literature, anthropology, archaeology and sociology from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Denmark, Germany and the U.S.

All exhibitions and seminars are being held in Hanoi, Vietnam at various venues.

Detailed information regarding the project, artists, time and venue can be found on the official site of the project here.

Free entrance, no prior registration required.