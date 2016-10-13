Art Jam - We're Jammin'

VnExpress International
October 13, 2016 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Fri 14 Oct 2016
Vin Space Art Studio, 6 Le Van Mien, Thao Dien, HCMC

Featuring music, beers and arts

Bringing arts and crafts to creatives from across the city, Art Jam is a great start for your weekend - with music, beer and arts!
Grab a can on your way in and meet artists of all forms while dabbling in arts and crafts, designed to inspire you with simple techniques and beautiful results.

- Collage a-la-Rauschenberg
- Polystrene printing
- Wool Weaving

Tickets:

VND199,000 ($8.9) (Pre-sale, available on TicketBox)

VND249,000 ($11.2) (At the door)

1 free beer/1 raffle ticket included (VND20,000/beer - $0.9))

