Art Jam - We're Jammin'

Bringing arts and crafts to creatives from across the city, Art Jam is a great start for your weekend - with music, beer and arts!

Grab a can on your way in and meet artists of all forms while dabbling in arts and crafts, designed to inspire you with simple techniques and beautiful results.



- Collage a-la-Rauschenberg

- Polystrene printing

- Wool Weaving



Tickets:

VND199,000 ($8.9) (Pre-sale, available on TicketBox)

VND249,000 ($11.2) (At the door)

1 free beer/1 raffle ticket included (VND20,000/beer - $0.9))