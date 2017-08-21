Art Festival: Autumn Melodies 2017

'Autumn Melodies 2017' will deliver 11 high-class performances by artists from Germany, Russia, Japan, France, Macedonia and Vietnam.

Opera: In collaboration with Goethe Institute in Vietnam, HBSO will present the debut performance of Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus on August 19 and 20, a production of David Hermann and conductors Siegfried Geisler & Tran Nhat Minh, a linguistic and musical coach from Germany.

Chamber/Orchestra will showcase "8 Seasons" on August 24, a tribute to both A. Vivaldi and A. Piazzolla’s "4 Seasons", and JOURNEY THROUGH EUROPE: PEOPLE AND LANDSCAPE on August 25, featuring debut performances of classical and modern pieces by European composers. Each evening will be a demonstration of the International Chamber Players from the U.S and the National Academy of Music. Bui Cong Duy and Chuong Vu, will also deliver some of the finest solo numbers of the evening.

Contemporary dance will feature the performance of "Gone Through Love", a contemporary piece choreographed by Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung on August 26.

Symphony Music will be chosen for the grand finale of the Arts Festival featuring the world famous Ulrich Horn (Cello) and Hoang Tuan Cuong (violin) from Germany, orchestrated by Mastro Le Phi Phi, fresh off their return from Macedonia, and will feature works of famed pieces by Brahms, Smetana and Tchaikovsky.

For tickets, click here or purchase in person at HBSO Ticket Office at Opera House (left entrance).