VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Art Festival: Autumn Melodies 2017

August 21, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7
Art Festival: Autumn Melodies 2017
Opening: 12:00 am, Sat 19 Aug 2017
The Opera House, 7 Lam Sơn, District 1, HCMC

A week of opera, symphony and contemporary dance.

'Autumn Melodies 2017' will deliver 11 high-class performances by artists from Germany, Russia, Japan, France, Macedonia and Vietnam.

Opera: In collaboration with Goethe Institute in Vietnam, HBSO will present the debut performance of Johann Strauss II’s Die Fledermaus on August 19 and 20, a production of David Hermann and conductors Siegfried Geisler & Tran Nhat Minh, a linguistic and musical coach from Germany.

Chamber/Orchestra will showcase "8 Seasons" on August 24, a tribute to both A. Vivaldi and A. Piazzolla’s "4 Seasons", and JOURNEY THROUGH EUROPE: PEOPLE AND LANDSCAPE on August 25, featuring debut performances of classical and modern pieces by European composers. Each evening will be a demonstration of the International Chamber Players from the U.S and the National Academy of Music. Bui Cong Duy and Chuong Vu, will also deliver some of the finest solo numbers of the evening.

Contemporary dance will feature the performance of "Gone Through Love", a contemporary piece choreographed by Nguyen Phuc Hai and Nguyen Phuc Hung on August 26.

Symphony Music will be chosen for the grand finale of the Arts Festival featuring the world famous Ulrich Horn (Cello) and Hoang Tuan Cuong (violin) from Germany, orchestrated by Mastro Le Phi Phi, fresh off their return from Macedonia, and will feature works of famed pieces by Brahms, Smetana and Tchaikovsky.

For tickets, click here or purchase in person at HBSO Ticket Office at Opera House (left entrance).

Tags: HCMC Opera House
 
Read more
Screening: 27 years without images

Screening: 27 years without images

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

Artist Talk: Muted Conversation with Dat Vu

Artist Talk: Muted Conversation with Dat Vu

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Live concert: Snug with Ouissam & Haruka

Live concert: Snug with Ouissam & Haruka

Exhibition: Pieces of life in Hanoi

Exhibition: Pieces of life in Hanoi

Live concert: One Night in Cuba

Live concert: One Night in Cuba

 
go to top