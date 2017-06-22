Art exhibition: Then I Can Turn The World Upside Down

From the organizers:

Salon Saigon is delighted to introduce "Then I can turn the world upside down", an exhibition of works on paper by five Vietnam-based contemporary artists. Each in their own subjective way, Le Hoang Bich Phuong, Mai Hoang, Nguyen Manh Hung, Florian Nguyen and Hoang Nam Viet explore the myriad possibilities inherent in the medium of drawing to create imaginary realities evoking the subconscious. With their ink and paper, the artists create visions of hidden beauty and reinterpretations of the world, revealing quasi-hallucinatory perspectives on an otherwise too familiar landscape.

On paper, artists can express their ideas and emotions, and create a new, parallel reality, a window onto a new world that can inspire fresh perspectives and a renewed understanding of human nature and our environment – natural, social and political. Our world is in our hands; artists can challenge our beliefs and visually spur our imagination to inspire us to live a better future. As F. Nietzsche once wrote, “All I need is a sheet of paper and something to write with, and them I can turn the world upside down.”

Free entry