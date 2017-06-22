VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Art exhibition: Then I Can Turn The World Upside Down

June 22, 2017 | 05:48 pm GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Sun 25 Jun 2017
Salon Saigon, 6D Ngo Thoi Nhiem, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

A group exhibition by five Vietnam-based contemporary artists.

art-exhibition-then-i-can-turn-the-world-upside-down

From the organizers:

Salon Saigon is delighted to introduce "Then I can turn the world upside down", an exhibition of works on paper by five Vietnam-based contemporary artists. Each in their own subjective way, Le Hoang Bich Phuong, Mai Hoang, Nguyen Manh Hung, Florian Nguyen and Hoang Nam Viet explore the myriad possibilities inherent in the medium of drawing to create imaginary realities evoking the subconscious. With their ink and paper, the artists create visions of hidden beauty and reinterpretations of the world, revealing quasi-hallucinatory perspectives on an otherwise too familiar landscape.

On paper, artists can express their ideas and emotions, and create a new, parallel reality, a window onto a new world that can inspire fresh perspectives and a renewed understanding of human nature and our environment – natural, social and political. Our world is in our hands; artists can challenge our beliefs and visually spur our imagination to inspire us to live a better future. As F. Nietzsche once wrote, “All I need is a sheet of paper and something to write with, and them I can turn the world upside down.”

Free entry

Tags: art exhibition Vietnam contemporary art
 
Read more
Live music ft Kamikaze, Madele, Norra Marris

Live music ft Kamikaze, Madele, Norra Marris

Fête de la Musique

Fête de la Musique

Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert

Vietnam-Korea Friendship Piano Concert

Outcast Boho Market

Outcast Boho Market

Chom Hom Music Festival

Chom Hom Music Festival

Techno: Goethe Institut X Heart Beat ft. Alex Bau

Techno: Goethe Institut X Heart Beat ft. Alex Bau

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Dance show: 'Colorful Childhood'

Dance show: 'Colorful Childhood'

 
go to top