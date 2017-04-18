VnExpress International
Art exhibition: 'Gesture of Memories' by Florian Nguyen

April 18, 2017 | 05:33 pm GMT+7
Opening: 06:00 pm, Fri 21 Apr 2017
Institut Français de Hanoi – L’Espace, 24 Trang Tien Str. , Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi

Delve into a world of black and white and installations.

French-Vietnamese artist Florian Nguyen (born in 1988) moved to HCMC in 2016 where he developed a visual art project consisting mainly of works drawn in black and white and installations. His drawings are characterized by a great precision of the line, from drawings on paper to the monumental fresco.

He is currently working around the memory and processes of restoring memories. The exhibition presented in 2016 by the l’Institut français de Ho Chi Minh Ville addressed the issue of the transmission of family memory.

The exhibition “Gesture of Memories” at L’Espace is an extension of the project begun with the French-Vietnamese choreographer, Sébastien Ly, about the gestural memory. It takes the form of a series of drawings and various in-situ installations.

Free entry

