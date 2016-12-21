Art conversation: Art and Design



The talk



Philipp Hubert will talk about how he became a graphic designer, especially a book designer working in the cultural field.



While he covers the very practical side of "book," Thuy will share her perspectives on the topic under the lens of making “zine" -- a self-published work in which an author/artist can experiment with the design.



Afterwards, there will be a small activity held by the two artists for the audience to take part in making a book/zine: with a set of materials, you will make your very own zine/artist’s book.



Artists



Thuy is a Vietnam-born and New York-based artist. She often makes work based on her observation and understanding of contemporary culture. Her works combine a wide range of media, taking an interdisciplinary approach. In late 2012, Thuy came back to Hanoi to start a project in which documenting the last time she lived in town as a resident for her family migrated to another country shortly afterwards.



Philipp is a German award-winning graphic designer living in New York City. He is the co-creator of Hubert & Fischer and his work has been published in numerous magazines, newspapers and books around the world. He is winner of ADC Young Gun, and was nominated twice for the Design Award of the Federal Republic of Germany. He has designed books for Phaidon, The New Museum, The Guggenheim and Robert Rauschenberg foundation.



Free entrance