What’s On

Ariana Grande Tour: Dangerous Woman

August 21, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7
Opening: 12:00 am, Wed 23 Aug 2017
Quan Khu 7 Stadium, 202 Hoang Van Thu, Tan Binh District, HCMC

Meet the "Problem" singer at the largest stage in Saigon this Wednesday.

From ticketbox

Vietnam is honored to be 1 of 4 countries in Southeast Asia to welcome singer Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman World Tour. The concert will take place at Quan Khu 7 Stadium this August with an international standard stage ensuring the ultimate music experience for music lovers.

About Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande quickly became famous as a singer after selling 138,000 copies of her debut album, "Your Truly".  

Her second album - "My Everything", topped the music charts in 76 countries just 24 hours after it's release, and she carried on to receive Grammy nominations for "Best Pop Vocal Album" and 6x Platinum certification for the song "Problem" - the hit that helped Ariana to sell 400.000 singles in a week.

For ticket reservations, click here

