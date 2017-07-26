Alt-rock night: The Sangsom Massacre

From Piu Piu

Piu Piu brings you a new series of live events with international guests this month, including garage-alt-rock band The Sangsom Massacre



Originally formed as a four piece garage act playing loud and aggressive rock in the style of Iggy Pop and Lou Reed, The Sangsom Massacre have come a long way since their humble inception in February 2014.

2017 has been a landmark year for The Sangsom Massacre. In February, the band gained global media attention when they appeared alongside Kendall Jenner in an infamous advert for Pepsi. Following this, they signed up to Other Road Records, who helped them establish the band’s name across Asia.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Check out some of their material: