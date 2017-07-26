VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Alt-rock night: The Sangsom Massacre

July 26, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 28 Jul 2017
Piu Piu, 97 Hai Ba Trung, District 1, HCMC

Meet the best-known expat band in Bangkok.

From Piu Piu

Piu Piu brings you a new series of live events with international guests this month, including garage-alt-rock band The Sangsom Massacre

Originally formed as a four piece garage act playing loud and aggressive rock in the style of Iggy Pop and Lou Reed, The Sangsom Massacre have come a long way since their humble inception in February 2014.

2017 has been a landmark year for The Sangsom Massacre. In February, the band gained global media attention when they appeared alongside Kendall Jenner in an infamous advert for Pepsi. Following this, they signed up to Other Road Records, who helped them establish the band’s name across Asia.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.2)

Check out some of their material:

Tags: Alternative rock Saigon The Sangsom Massacre
 
Read more
Marketplace: Outcast Boho Market July 2017

Marketplace: Outcast Boho Market July 2017

Exhibition: House of Nguyen II

Exhibition: House of Nguyen II

Painting Workshop: Color on Canvas

Painting Workshop: Color on Canvas

On the mic: South Open Beatbox Championship 17

On the mic: South Open Beatbox Championship 17

Live music: Hanoi De Ska Y, V2O, REQ, Nook

Live music: Hanoi De Ska Y, V2O, REQ, Nook

Hanoi Talks: Sounds that make a city

Hanoi Talks: Sounds that make a city

Cultural exchange: From Traditional to Modern To He

Cultural exchange: From Traditional to Modern To He

Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

Artist's talk: Michael Edward Edgerton

 
go to top