A Solo Exhibition by Le Hoang Bich Phuong

From the organizer:

Marking her return to silk work after a deviation to ceramics, Phuong is displaying her new series of delicate silk paintings and a minimalist installations, dealing with the question about concepts of self consciousness, time and personal space.



The 'Beyond the Hills' exhibition is part of Phuong's visual diary which reflects her recent experience of loss, of life and death, and is therefore a deeply personal work both in subject and production by an artist ready to listen to her intuition.



The exhibition will open on September 8 and will be on display until October 2.

Free entry.