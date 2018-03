Experience the richness of Vietnamese culture with this spectacular hour-long show at Ho Chi Minh City's Saigon Opera House on Friday night.

A fine mix of:

Vietnam's Contrasting Portrait

Vietnam's peaceful country life versus urbanization.

Circus meets Dance

A rare mix of contemporary dance, acrobatics, and folk music.

A delicate touch of humor

Funny half-village, half-city situations.

Ticket fee: Starting from VND630,000 ($27.64)

