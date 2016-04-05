A Night of Concert and Ballet - the Voices of Summer

Artistic Director: People's Artist Pham Anh Phuong
Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh
Hanoi Voices Choir
Hanoi Freude Choir
Xuan Voce Choir
Orchestra, dancers of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet
Part I:
"Great overtures and finales" with:
VNOB's Symphony Orchestra
VNOB's Choir
Hanoi Voices Choir
Hanoi Freude Choir
Xuan Voce Choir
Interval
Part II: Classic Ballet "Chopiniana"
Music: Frederic Chopin
Choreography: Mikhail Fokine
Staging choreography: Kieu Ngan
Perform: Han Giang - Thu Hue
and Dancers of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet
Ballet "Chopiniana" also called "Les Sylphides" one act ballet, non-specific content that focuses on factors that evoke the vitality of romanticism.
Chopiniana was first staged in St Petersburg on February 10, 1907 choreographed by Micheal Fokine with music by F. Chopin orchestrated by Alexander Glazunov. Fokine reshaped the work for two years prior to its 1909 staging as Les Sylphides for Serge Diaghilev's Ballet Russe at the Chatelet Theater in Paris by legendary ballerina Pavlova. The work continued to evolve, but retained its essence as a one-act ballet evoking the romantic spirit of the sylph in an abstract work. Les Sylphides is often confused with La Sylphide, another ballet of a similar name, but however the two ballets are unrelated.
The concert will take place at 8pm, May 23 and 24, 2016
Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien street , Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
Ticket at ticketvn.com
Ticket Prices: VND200,000; 350,000; 500,000
Free delivery
Contact: 0983067996, 0913489858
Performance duration: 2 hours