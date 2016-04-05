VnExpress International
A Night of Concert and Ballet - the Voices of Summer

April 5, 2016 | 05:41 pm GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 23 Apr 2016
Hanoi Opera House, Tràng Tiền, Hanoi, Vietnam

Hanoi Opera House

a-night-of-concert-and-ballet-the-voices-of-summer

Artistic Director: People's Artist Pham Anh Phuong

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh

Hanoi Voices Choir

Hanoi Freude Choir

Xuan Voce Choir

Orchestra, dancers of the Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

Part I:

Conductor: Dong Quang Vinh

"Great overtures and finales" with:

VNOB's Symphony Orchestra

VNOB's Choir

Hanoi Voices Choir

Hanoi Freude Choir

Xuan Voce Choir

  1. "O'Fortuna" from "Carmina Burana" (C.Orff) 3'50"
  2. Overture to "Le nozze di Figaro" K.492 (W.A.Mozart) 4‘30“
  3. Overture to "La Forza del destino" (G.Verdi) 8’20”
  4. "Pavane", Op. 50 (G.Faure) 6'30"
  5. “Scheherazade”, Op. 35 – Finale “Festival at Baghdad. The Sea” (N. Rimsky – Korsakov) 14’00’
  6. "From the New World" Symphony in E minor, Op.95 - Finale "Allegro con fuoco" (A.Dvorak) 13'20"
  7. "In the Hall of the Mountain King" from the Peer Gynt Suit no.1, Op.46 (E.Grieg) 3'25"

Interval

Part II: Classic Ballet "Chopiniana"

Music: Frederic Chopin

Choreography: Mikhail Fokine

Staging choreography: Kieu Ngan

Perform: Han Giang - Thu Hue 

and Dancers of Vietnam National Opera and Ballet

Ballet "Chopiniana" also called "Les Sylphides" one act ballet, non-specific content that focuses on factors that evoke the vitality of romanticism.

Chopiniana was first staged in St Petersburg on February 10, 1907 choreographed by Micheal Fokine with music by F. Chopin orchestrated by Alexander Glazunov. Fokine reshaped the work for two years prior to its 1909 staging as Les Sylphides for Serge Diaghilev's Ballet Russe at the Chatelet Theater in Paris by legendary ballerina Pavlova. The work continued to evolve, but retained its essence as a one-act ballet evoking the romantic spirit of the sylph in an abstract work. Les Sylphides is often confused with La Sylphide, another ballet of a similar name, but however the two ballets are unrelated.

The concert will take place at 8pm, May 23 and 24, 2016

Hanoi Opera House, 1 Trang Tien street , Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Ticket at ticketvn.com

Ticket Prices: VND200,000; 350,000; 500,000

Free delivery

Contact: 0983067996, 0913489858
Performance duration: 2 hours

