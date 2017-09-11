VnExpress International
September 11, 2017 | 10:48 am GMT+7
A Night of Astral Jazz with Mukang Fields
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 15 Sep 2017
Manzi Art Space, 14 Phan Huy Ich

A night of astral jazz with Mukang Fields

From the organizer:

Manzi is pleased to host a night of astral jazz by Mukang Fields - a "space jazz" trio combining analog and digital synthesizer, drum machine, conga, tenor sax and MoogSub37 synth to create a unique space-based groove to satisfy those looking for anything from shoegaze to funk.

By combining analog, digital and organic sounds, the trio create a final sound that is more than the sum of its parts, bridging cutting edge technology with sound musical science.

Surcharge: VND200,000 ($8.8) per person

Due to limited seating capacity, please email manzihanoi@gmail.com before Wednesday, September 13 to reserve seats.

Please note that the program is not appropriate for audiences under 12.

Tags: jazz live concert
 
