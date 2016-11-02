What's new at the fourth Hanoi International Film Festival?

Film's director Régis Wargnier, who won an Oscar for best foreign language film for “Indochine” in 1992, attended the event. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam’s A-listers along with filmmakers and actors from around the world are taking to the red carpet in the capital for the fourth Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF).

The festival features significant changes from previous years under the theme “Cinema – Integration and Sustainable Development”. A total of 146 films from more than 40 countries will be screened, including a re-release of "Indochine", filmed in Vietnam and starring French cinema queen Catherine Deneuve, who is in town for the event.

Some are hoping the event will breathe life into Vietnam's movie industry - still in its infancy and mostly unknown, even on home soil.

To bring the festival closer to the public, event organizers have decided to screen the films outdoors, while adding flavors of music and fashion in between each showcase with a long catwalk and South Korean bands.

Also new in this festival is that the most important categories are no longer limited to film industries from Asia Pacific and open to works from all over the world,

These include projects from Belgium, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

Earlier editions of the festival only highlighted movies from Asia Pacific.

South Korean boyband Offroad. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnam has sent two movies (“Jackpot” and “Yellow Flowers on Green Grass”) along with 10 short films and 17 categorical films to vye for the awards granted by the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema (NETPAC).

Filmmakers at the festival can take part in conferences and events to seek partners and investors, or opportunities to be promoted at larger festivals in Berlin, Cannes and Hong Kong.

A talent campus known as Haniff 2016 has also been organized by the Vietnam Cinema Department in collaboration with film company Red Bridge.

The campus is designed to allow filmmakers to discuss their experiences with leading domestic and international film experts.

The Japanese delegation on the red carpet. Photo by VnExpress.

Screenings are free at the National Cinema Center, Kim Dong, Thang Tam, Ngoc Khanh and CGV cinemas, besides outdoor shows in front of the Hanoi Opera House on the nights of November 2, 3 and 4.

HANIFF 2016 will run until November 5.

