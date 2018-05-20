Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour

People try to wade through the flooded streets after their motorbikes' engines died due to rainwater.

Many of the city's roads were severely flooded, bringing traffic to a halt.

A person tries to push a motorbike through the flooded street.

Yen, a local, is seen stranded on a flooded street.

"If it rains for more than half an hour, the water level would be knee-deep everywhere," she said.

Nguyen Cong checks his motorbike's condition after its engine died due to rainwater.

"The engine's dead and all the streets are flooded anyway; I might as well park it here," he said.

A woman and her child walk their motorbike back home amidst the pouring rain.

"I've been walking my motorbike for half an hour and we're still not home yet," she said.

A carriage struggles to wade through the flooded street.

A person tries to remove a nylon bag stuck in his motorbike's wheel.

Motorbikes are seen knocked down after a passing car sent big waves across the streets.

Customers keep calm and carry on at a café near Phan Huy Ich Street in Go Vap District where water is knee-deep.

Two people brave the elements under the cover of raincoats with smiles on their faces.

The streets remained flooded two hours after the rain started until 9 p.m. Local authorities said there were about 30 flooded spots in the city, and advised residents to avoid these areas.

During the monsoon season, usually from May to November, Saigon is a frequent victim to flooding due to the city's sewage system's inability to keep up with torrential downpours.