Travel & Life

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour

By Quynh Tran   May 20, 2018 | 06:02 pm GMT+7

Torrential rain flooded the streets on Saturday night, paralyzing traffic and forcing residents to wade their way back home.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour

People try to wade through the flooded streets after their motorbikes' engines died due to rainwater.

Many of the city's roads were severely flooded, bringing traffic to a halt.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 1

A person tries to push a motorbike through the flooded street.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 2

Yen, a local, is seen stranded on a flooded street.

"If it rains for more than half an hour, the water level would be knee-deep everywhere," she said.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 3

Nguyen Cong checks his motorbike's condition after its engine died due to rainwater.

"The engine's dead and all the streets are flooded anyway; I might as well park it here," he said.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 4

A woman and her child walk their motorbike back home amidst the pouring rain.

"I've been walking my motorbike for half an hour and we're still not home yet," she said.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 5

A carriage struggles to wade through the flooded street.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 6

A person tries to remove a nylon bag stuck in his motorbike's wheel.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 7

Motorbikes are seen knocked down after a passing car sent big waves across the streets.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 8

Customers keep calm and carry on at a café near Phan Huy Ich Street in Go Vap District where water is knee-deep.

Watch Saigonese brave the elements during weekend downpour - 9

Two people brave the elements under the cover of raincoats with smiles on their faces.

The streets remained flooded two hours after the rain started until 9 p.m. Local authorities said there were about 30 flooded spots in the city, and advised residents to avoid these areas.

During the monsoon season, usually from May to November, Saigon is a frequent victim to flooding due to the city's sewage system's inability to keep up with torrential downpours.

Tags: Vietnam Saigon HCMC Ho Chi Minh flood rain Monsoon traffic infrastructure sewage system
 
