Vietnamese man banned from flying following mid-air dispute

A Vietnamese man has received a six-month ban from flying for screaming and scolding other people on a domestic fight earlier this month.

The 35-year-old from the central province of Ha Tinh was punished for violating regulations on a Jetstar Pacific flight to Saigon.

Vietnam’s aviation industry has been booming thanks to increasing competition and a rising number of middle-income earners. The market expanded 29 percent from the previous year to 52.2 million passengers in 2016.

But growth has come with more chaos.

Flight bans of up to one year were handed down to six other Vietnamese passengers between May and September this year. Five of them were fined for picking fights with aviation staff and co-passengers, while the other was punished for threatening to set off a mine at an airport.