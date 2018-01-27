VnExpress International
Contact us       
Vietnamese fans' emotional moments as they watch AFC U23 final

By Staff Reporters   January 27, 2018 | 05:54 pm GMT+7

The entire country is watching the AFC U23 final between Vietnam and Uzbekistan. 

Footbal fans at My Dinh stadium in Hanoi cheer on during the match. Photo by VnExpress/Pham
Football fans in Hanoi celebrating as midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai scores in the 41st minute. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
...and in Quang Nam, fans react following Nguyen Quang Hai's goal. Photo by Vnexpress/Dac Thanh
In Hanoi, fans hold their breaths as the second half of the match goes on. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Patients at the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion in Hanoi hold their breaths as they watch the game. Photo by VnExpress/Quang Hung
"Such an indescribable feeling", said Tu, from Ha Tinh Province in central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Hung
The mother of midfielder Phan Tien Dung faints as U23 Vietnam scores the first goal. Photo taken at Phan Tien Dung's home, by VnExpress/Duc Hung
At HCMC's Youth Culture House. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen
Nguyen Hue walking street in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress
And on Nguyen Hue walking street. Photo by VnExpress. 

Fans reacted at Nguyen Quang Hai's goal in Hang Day Stadium

