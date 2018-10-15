Vietnamese DJ’s composition among top Asian electronic tracks

HOAPROX is a 19-year-old Vietnamese DJ whose song has been included in an album called Billboard Presents Electric Asia Volume Two.

The album is the second volume in Billboard’s electronic compilation series, presenting the top 15 electronic songs of the year by talented Asian artists.

The song, I Can’t Find You, was also released exclusively as the first single from the album, with Billboard introducing it as “an exclusive track from Vietnam’s top ranking DJ/Producer HOAPROX”.

HOAPROX's song I Can't Find You was released as the first single in Billboard's electronic compilation album.

“I sent I Can’t Find You to Billboard and they approved it immediately. I also sent another song, but I can only have one song on the album, so I decided to stick with the first one,” HOAPROX said.

The Vietnamese DJ also said the song’s inspiration was a story, shared on social media, about a girl who had lost in love and was trying find herself again.

Co-written and sung by Vietnamese singer Bel Red (Hoa Phuong), the uplifting, hard-hitting anthem has become a crowd favorite whenever HOAPROX performs. HOAPROX said he did some adjustments on the song a bit before sending it to Billboard.

HOAPROX’s real name is Nguyen Thai Hoa. He was born in Ho Chi Minh City. He started learning to produce music on a computer when he was 14. Just one year later, he decided to make a career out of it, and became a professional producer. He’s been able to produce different sub-genres of electronic dance music (EDM) including progressive house, trap, dubstep, future house, bigroom and tropical house. His musical style is catchy, colorful and trendy.

HOAPROX won the first place as a producer at The Remix Vietnam 2017, a contest for remixing and performing old songs.

Billboard Presents Electric Asia Volume Two was released in China on October 9 and will be released worldwide on October 20. The album features many talented Asian artists in EDM like KSHMR, who is currently ranked 12th in the list of top 100 DJs in the world, China’s electronic godfather Mickey Zhang and Japanese techno legend Ken Ishii.

Check out I Can’t Find You by HOAPROX here: