Vietnamese diva’s South Korea concert tickets sold out

On October 20, popular Vietnamese singer My Tam will perform in her first live concert in South Korea at the Jangchung stadium in Seoul.

It promises to be a sellout event with all tickets near the stage sold out and only a few slots left for those at a distance, event organizers said.

The website selling the tickets crashed a few days ago in the rush of people trying to buy tickets.

My Tam had previously planned the live show for September 15, but said she was deferring it to give more time for fans in Vietnam to get visas to South Korea.

A few Korean enterprises have bought the tickets as gifts for their Vietnamese employees.

The team that organized this event is from South Korea. It includes My Tam’s long time collaborator Cho Song Jin as an editor and co-director with the singer. They collaborated on My Tam’s eighth studio album in 2013.

In the upcoming live concert, My Tam will perform some of her greatest hits, including songs from her latest album, Tam 9.

My Tam had won an award in South Korea as Best Asian Artist at the 2012 Mnet Asian Music Awards. She had also performed in South Korea previously, at the annual DMC Festival at Sangam, Seoul on September 9.