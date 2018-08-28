Vietnam village sticks with turmeric rice paper for 300 years

|
The dough is a mixture of rice flour and white sesame seeds.
Turmeric is added to give the rice paper the distinct yellow color. “Turmeric is healthy for you since it can improve your stomach condition,” said Ton That Quy, a 52-year-old rice paper maker.
Quy said rice paper needs to be baked for a couple of minutes. His four member family can produe up to 1,200 rice papers a day.
The rice paper sheets are later dried in the sun for about 15 minutes.
Each sheet of rice paper costs $0.03 -$0.04. On average, a rice paper maker earns $11 each day.
A woman stacks up rice papers before packing them. About 20 people in the craft village live off this profession.