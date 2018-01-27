VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnam turns a sea of red as U23 team prepares for cup final showdown

By Staff reporters   January 27, 2018 | 12:25 pm GMT+7

National flags, banners, stickers and scarves are in high-demand in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

While Vietnam's U23 football team gears up for the momentous AFC Championship final against Uzbekistan on Saturday in Changzhou, China, their fans back home are also busy suiting up in red.

After the impressive celebrations with seas of red flags for the semi-final win over Qatar, Vietnamese fans are in the hunt for national flags in all sizes, red T-shirts and stickers.

After the impressive celebrations with seas of red for the semifinal win over Qatar, Vietnamese fans are on the hunt for national flags in all sizes, and red T-shirts and stickers.
Street side sellers have quickly seized the business opportunity, putting up stalls of flags and plastic trumpets.

Streetside vendors have quickly seized the opportunity, putting up stalls selling flags and plastic trumpets.
Make some noise with VND40,000.

Make some noise for VND40,000.
I pocketed VND2million in the semi-final night alone, said Cong Nguyen, a 24-year-old flag seller. I hope we will win the cup this afternoon.

“I pocketed VND2million on the semifinal night alone,” said Cong Nguyen, a 24-year-old flag vendor. “I hope we win the cup this afternoon.”
Hang Ma Street in Hanoi has also been busier than ever. Famous for selling paper crafts, home decorations and toys, the street has been flocked in with football keen fans, looking for national flags and trumpets.

Hang Ma Street in Hanoi has also been busier than ever. Famous for selling paper crafts, home decorations and toys, the street has been mobbed by football fans looking for national flags and trumpets.
Banners of the South Korean coach Park Hang-seo are a hit before the game.

Banners of the South Korean coach Park Hang-seo have proved a hit before the game.
I have to buy one the night before the final, or they are all sold out, said a woman about her new VND80,000 flag.

“I'm buying one the night before the final or they'll all be sold out,” said a woman about her new VND80,000 flag.
A flag T-shirt is sold for VND80,000 each, and VND650,000 for 10 of them. Red is the official color of the Vietnamese team.

T-shirt are selling for VND80,000 each, or VND650,000 for 10. Red is the official color of the Vietnamese team.
My friends and I bought the flags, shirts and banner whole sale, said a university student. We are prepared to greet the team at the airport when they come back.

“My friends and I bought the flags, shirts and banners wholesale,” said a university student. “We are preparing to greet the players at the airport when they return.”

Vietnam's U23 team has shocked the nation, and the continent, with its extraordinary run at the AFC Championship 2018 in China.

Considered an underdog in the group stage, the team under the leadership of newly appointed coach Park Hang-seo has overcome regional powerhouses Australia, Iraq and Qatar along its historic journey.

The final showdown is against Uzbekistan on Saturday afternoon.

Related News:

U23 Asian Cup

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

See more
Tags: Vietnam AFC Cup football u23 asia fans
 
Read more
In Vietnam, plastic surgery goes hand-in-hand with love and fortune

In Vietnam, plastic surgery goes hand-in-hand with love and fortune

Unearthing history in Vietnam's war tunnels

Unearthing history in Vietnam's war tunnels

Crowds line 30km of streets to welcome Vietnam's U23 football heroes home

Crowds line 30km of streets to welcome Vietnam's U23 football heroes home

Vietnamese fans' emotional moments as they watch AFC U23 final

Vietnamese fans' emotional moments as they watch AFC U23 final

The best of Vietnam this week: Country in red

The best of Vietnam this week: Country in red

Vietnamese fans worldwide share euphoria ahead of team’s final versus Uzbekistan

Vietnamese fans worldwide share euphoria ahead of team’s final versus Uzbekistan

Behind enemy lines: Vietnam's female spies who helped change the war

Behind enemy lines: Vietnam's female spies who helped change the war

Vietnamese travel firms offer Cup final tours to China as football frenzy grips nation

Vietnamese travel firms offer Cup final tours to China as football frenzy grips nation

 
go to top