Vietnam turns a sea of red as U23 team prepares for cup final showdown

While Vietnam's U23 football team gears up for the momentous AFC Championship final against Uzbekistan on Saturday in Changzhou, China, their fans back home are also busy suiting up in red.

After the impressive celebrations with seas of red for the semifinal win over Qatar, Vietnamese fans are on the hunt for national flags in all sizes, and red T-shirts and stickers.

Streetside vendors have quickly seized the opportunity, putting up stalls selling flags and plastic trumpets.

Make some noise for VND40,000.

“I pocketed VND2million on the semifinal night alone,” said Cong Nguyen, a 24-year-old flag vendor. “I hope we win the cup this afternoon.”

Hang Ma Street in Hanoi has also been busier than ever. Famous for selling paper crafts, home decorations and toys, the street has been mobbed by football fans looking for national flags and trumpets.

Banners of the South Korean coach Park Hang-seo have proved a hit before the game.

“I'm buying one the night before the final or they'll all be sold out,” said a woman about her new VND80,000 flag.

T-shirt are selling for VND80,000 each, or VND650,000 for 10. Red is the official color of the Vietnamese team.

“My friends and I bought the flags, shirts and banners wholesale,” said a university student. “We are preparing to greet the players at the airport when they return.”

Vietnam's U23 team has shocked the nation, and the continent, with its extraordinary run at the AFC Championship 2018 in China.

Considered an underdog in the group stage, the team under the leadership of newly appointed coach Park Hang-seo has overcome regional powerhouses Australia, Iraq and Qatar along its historic journey.

The final showdown is against Uzbekistan on Saturday afternoon.