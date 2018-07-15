VnExpress International
Vietnam’s 2019 holiday plan includes 9-day Tet break

By Doan Loan   July 15, 2018 | 07:00 am GMT+7
Cherry trees are in bloom at a garden ahead of the Lunar New Year in Hanoi. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

Only half of 2018 has passed, but Vietnamese citizens can begin planning their holidays for the next year.

The country’s biggest holiday, Tet, the Lunar New Year, gets the lion’s share of days off, with government offices and state-owned companies downing their shutters from February 2 to 10, including two weekends.

Schools and other businesses across the country usually take their holiday cues from government offices, so it is safe to assume that the premier national holiday will last nine days.

Schedule for 2019 Tet break. Illustrated by VnExpress/Tien Thanh

This will be the longest Tet break in three years. Vietnamese had the same long holiday for five years until it was cut short to seven days in 2017 and 2018.

The government has also approved the plan for other public holidays in 2019 as proposed by the Labor Ministry.

Accordingly, employees will have a four-day break for the Gregorian New Year, including a weekend and the days of December 31, 2018 and January 1, 2019.

The Reunification Day and Labor Day holidays will last five days, with a weekend attached to three days April 29 -May 1.

