vietnam-resort-spa-named-best-in-asia

Harnn Heritage Spa in the tourist city of Da Nang has been named "Asia’s Best Resort Spa" and "Vietnam’s Best Resort Spa" at the 2016 World Spa Awards, the Vietnam News Agency reported.

Located in the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, the spa outperformed nine rivals to take home the two awards.

The spa is centered around restoring a natural balance to the bodies and minds of tourists by combining the practice of traditional Asian medicine with naturopathy.

Last year, it won the "World's Best New Hotel Spa" award for its luxurious design and excellent services.

The InterContinental Resort also claimed the title of "World’s Leading Luxury Resort" in 2014 and 2015.

The World Spa Awards is part of the original World Travel Awards that recently celebrated its 23rd anniversary. Votes were cast by professionals from the travel and spa tourism industry and members of the public via an online voting system.

Below are some pictures of the resort and spa.

