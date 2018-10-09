Vietnam diva My Tam to perform live in South Korea

Vietnamese pop star My Tam will hold her first ever concert in Seoul, South Korea on October 20. Photo by VnExpress.

The concert, called “My Tam First Love”, will be held at the Jangchung Gymnasium in central Seoul.

It will be produced and directed by South Korean producer Cho Sung Jin, with whom My Tam has been working with since 2007. My Tam will perform her most famous songs as well as those from her latest album, Tam 9.

In September, Tam performed a Korean version of her hit song “Please Forget Me” at Seoul’s AMN Big Concert in September, which was well received by both Korean as well as Vietnamese audiences there. This prompted Tam to release the song as a single and hold a concert in South Korea.

The concert was initially supposed to take place on September 15, but My Tam wanted more time for her fans in Vietnam to get a visa to South Korea and attend her concert, so she pushed it to October 20.

Tam’s ninth and latest album, Tam 9, with Cho Sung Jin participating in its production, was released last December. It sold over 10,000 records in the first week and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard World Album chart, making her the first Vietnamese artist to gain that distinction.

My Tam is one of the most decorated artists in Vietnam, having won many international awards including Best Asian Artist at the 2012 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Best Southeast Asia Act at the 2013 MTV European Music and Asia’s Music Legend award at the Top Asia Corporate Ball 2014.

She was also the first and only Vietnamese pop singer to perform at the annual DMC Festival at Sangam, Seoul on September 9.