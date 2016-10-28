Vietnam Airlines and All Nippon Airways launch international flights

Vietnam’s national carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) and Japanese ANA Holding Inc recently announced frequent flyer programs linking both countries on October 30.

The two airlines will begin offering 10 international flights alongside 25 key domestic routes within the two Asian nations, according to Vietnam Airlines’ latest official press release.

In May 2015, ANA Holding Inc purchased an 8.77 percent stake in Vietnam Airlines for VND2.43 trillion, (over US$109 million).

The cooperation will integrate check-in, VIP lounge access and baggage services for both airlines at Haneda Airport (Tokyo) and Tan Son Nhat Airport (Saigon) while ensuring Vietnamese-language services on all code share flights.

Vietnam Airlines operates 66 flights per week to Japanese cities including Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka.

“There is strong and growing demand for air services between Japan and Vietnam, and this trend is set to continue," said Shinya Katanozaka, President & CEO of ANA HD.

