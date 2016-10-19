VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Travel & Life

Typhoon hotline for tourists set up in Vietnam province as Sarika bears down

By Vy An   October 19, 2016 | 02:16 pm GMT+7

Vietnam can be a scary place for foreign tourists when big storms hit.

Quang Ninh's provincial tourism department has set up a hotline to help visitors as Typhoon Sarika makes landfall following a request by Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Both English and Chinese support is now available on 0913 265 009, and the hotline will remain open after the storm to receive complaints and feedback from visitors.

typhoon-hotline-for-tourists-set-up-in-vietnam-province-as-sarika-bears-down

Ships take refuge by the shore. Photo by Minh Cuong

Home to the world-renowned Halong Bay, Quang Ninh has also forbidden all ships from leaving port, and nearly 500 cruise ships have been recalled to take shelter. Over 400 tourists on the islands of Co To, Quan Lan and Minh Chau have been transported back to the mainland. The province has also prepared accommodation for those who wish to stay.

Sarika, the seventh storm to hit Vietnam this year, is expected to make landfall in Quang Ninh and Lang Son on Wednesday, the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center said late Tuesday.

Northern provinces, especially Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Lang Son, are expected to experience heavy downpours from late Tuesday, the center said.

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has decided to cancel 14 flights to and from the northern port city of Hai Phong scheduled for Wednesday.

