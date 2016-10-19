Vietnam Airlines cancels flights due to Typhoon Sarika

National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has decided to cancel 14 flights to and from the northern port city of Hai Phong scheduled on Wednesday when Typhoon Sarika is forecast to hit the region.

Affected passengers will be given options to and from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi instead.

Passengers are also advised to check weather conditions and announcements from the carrier to prepare their travel plans from Hanoi and the central province of Thanh Hoa.

Sarika is expected to make landfall in Quang Ninh and Lang Son provinces on Wednesday, the National Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Center said late Tuesday.

Northern provinces, especially Hai Phong, Quang Ninh and Lang Son, are expected to experience heavy downpours from late Tuesday, the center said.

