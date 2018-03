Cat Tien National Park is a natural preservation located 150 kilometers to the north of Saigon, around four hours by car. Well-preserved and maintained, Cat Tien remains one of the most important national parks in Vietnam, providing a reasonable range of services designed not to affect the surrounding environment.

Arriving at Cat Tien this summer, visitors will witness tens of thousands of butterflies perched everywhere, creating a moving backdrop mimicking the popular GIF images found online.