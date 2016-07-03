VnExpress International
Travel

“Walk on water”: find your place among the gods deep in the forest

By Pham Van, Nguyen Hai Thu   July 3, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

An impossible deed that has earned a small few a mythical status and drawn applause for magicians, walking on water is nothing special in southern Vietnam. VnExpress takes you down south, deep into the forest, for an experience that was once reserved for the gods.

Sitting 100km to the south of Ho Chi Minh City and only 15km from the Cambodian border, the ecotourism site in Tan Lap Commune, Long An Province dubbed the “floating village” offers exactly what it claims.
Tourists can reach the magical place where they can  “walk on water” place at the heart of the site either by leisurely rowboat or speedy motorboat.
An observatory tower was erected for sightseeing purpose. Twice a day, from here, visitors can watch birds descend in a most splendid act of nature.
The concrete path that renders walking on water possible.
A carpet of dried by summer leaves absorb your every move and make a satisfying crunch that awakens the quiet forest.
Take a turn for a surprise or follow the route for a linear, uninterrupted experience.
To end the tour on a high, try all the delicacies the forest holds at the restaurant.
In a bid to protect the park, Tan Lap offers no accommodation. Those who find a day trip insufficient can rest in Kien Tuong Town five kilometers from Tan Lap for $3 to $4 per night.

Photos by Tuan Quyen

Tags: Long An walk on water floating village
 
