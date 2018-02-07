Vietnam set to build world’s longest zip line in cave kingdom

Days after the United Arab Emirates claimed a record by opening the world's longest zip line, a Vietnamese province has announced plans to beat it.

Quang Binh Province said it will build a zip line running 3.5km (2.2 miles) across the jungle of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park's now famous cave kingdom.

The ride will touch down at the entrance to Dark Cave, which is already open to special adventure tours.

The line in U.A.E., certified by Guinness World Records as the world’s longest when it opened to the public on February 1, measures 2.83km.

The central Vietnamese province, known for its massive cave kingdom with thousand of grottos, said the zip line will be part of a tourism complex covering over 350,000 square meters (86 acres) in Bo Trach District, which will also include swimming and camping sites.

Nguyen Quang Hai, chairman of the company behind the project, said they hope it will be open to visitors later this year or in early 2019, serving around 1,000 thrillseekers a day. The project is expected to cost VND300 billion ($13.2 million).

Quang Binh already has a 400-meter zip line, which is the longest in Vietnam.

A tourist slides down a zip line in Quang Binh Province. Photo by Phong Nha Tourism Center

Officials said the new system will not affect streams or jungle in the area.

The war-scarred province is a rising tourist destination in Vietnam, where environment and tourism development often collide.

Plans to build a cable car in the park have received strong public opposition every time they were raised over the past couple years.

Recently, around 150,000 people have signed an online petition to fight a proposal to build a cable car system into Swallow (En) Cave, a feeder to world’s largest cave, Son Doong.

Phong Nha-Ke Bang is home to over 300 caves that date back some 400 million years. Around 30 caves are now open to visitors.