Vietnam’s floating markets among Southeast Asia’s most photogenic places

Boats carrying flowers, fruits and other goods at the Nga Nam floating market in the Mekong Delta. Photo by VnExpress/Nguyen Chi Nam

The Telegraph has listed the floating markets in Vietnam's Mekong Delta among the ten best places to visit in Southeast Asia, especially to take amazing photographs.

Early in the morning, when the market is at its busiest, is the best time to visit and take pictures, the U.K-based newspaper recommends.

Boats of all shapes and sizes converge at the markets, selling a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers and fresh seafood as well as those that function as floating food stalls, selling popular snacks and beverages.

The Telegraph particularly mentions Cai Rang Market as biggest one of its kind, located in Can Tho City.

Foreign visitors can reach the market by first flying to Ho Chi Minh city, from which it is convenient to reach the Mekong Delta provinces by bus. A regular bus ticket for around $6 takes visitors on a three-hour ride to Can Tho City.

Boats lie anchored in a canal off the Song Hau River in the floating Cai Rang Market in Can Tho. Photo by AFP/Roberto Schmidt

In October, the U.K-based business site Business Insider selected Vietnam’s Mekong Delta among 13 best destinations for year-end travel.

The Cai Rang floating market is also mentioned therein as one remarkable destination in the area.

A recent report of newswire company AFP said the market attracts millions of visitors to enjoy local cuisine, buy fruit, coffee and other products. Every day, up to 400 boats gather in the market area.

Cai Rang Market was recognized by the Vietnam government as a national heritage site in 2016.

Vendors selling fruits, vegetables, snacks and soft drinks at a floating market in Can Tho City. Photo by Shutterstock/Nevskii Dmitrii

The other top destinations in Southeast Asia selected by The Telegraph include the temples of Bagan in Myanmar; mount Batur in Bali, Indonesia; the waterfalls in Cebu, the Philippines; Phang Nga Bay in Thailand; the 4,000 islands in Laos; Angkor Wat in Cambodia; Malaysia’s Langkawi SkyBridge to its Georgetown in Penang; and Singapore’s Mega Adventure Park.