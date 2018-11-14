An aerial view of Provincial Route 723 at Long Lanh Pass in Lam Dong Province that connects the highlands town of Da Lat with the beach town Nha Trang. Photo by Shutterstock/Tonkinphotography

In Vietnam, the Daily Hive mentions Da Lat and Mai Chau as two places offering a welcome change from the major tourist attractions of Nha Trang, a beach city in the central province of Khanh Hoa, and Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, respectively.

Situated 1,500 meters above sea level, Da Lat in the Central Highlands was developed as a hill resort by the French colonialists, giving it the "Little Paris" moniker.

There is no better place in the country to visit when it gets hot and humid in the lowlands. Apart from the constantly cool weather, Da Lat has a wealth of attractions, including flower farms, tea gardens, haunted villas, a Buddhist pagoda fashioned with thousands of porcelain pieces.

A nightlife view in the downtown Da Lat. Photo by Shutterstock/David Tran

The New York Times had in 2016 named Da Lat among the world’s 52 must-visit places; and TripAdvisor readers last year ranked it among the top 10 list of rising destinations in Asia.

Vietnam highland towns get ‘real’ getaway recommendations Da Lat, City of Flowers

Valley of peace

The Daily Hive contrasts "noisy" Hanoi with the quiet and peaceful Mai Chau valley in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh.

Around 150 kilometers (93 miles) to the northwest of Hanoi, the quiet town is certainly a welcome respite from the typical rush found in major cities like Hanoi.

It is a good place to go on mountain treks or just walk amidst green rice fields, stay in traditional stilt houses along with the ethnic minority residents, visit the Pa Co flea market held every Sunday, and get to know more about the lifestyles, cultures and traditions of the H’Mong and Thai ethnic minority residents.

Visitors can never go wrong hiking, cycling and walking in Mai Chau.

The beautiful landscape of Mai Chau Valley in Hoa Binh Province. Photo by Shutterstock/Minhhue

The Daily Hive article also mentions Luang Prabang in Laos, Koh Rong Samloem in Cambodia and Thailand’s Koh Lanta.