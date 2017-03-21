Vietnam Airlines to promote port city Hai Phong on flights

A security guard cycles near a Vietnam Airlines aircraft during a delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters

National carrier Vietnam Airlines has agreed a deal with the northern port city of Hai Phong to promote its top tourism destinations, the local government has announced.

Hai Phong will deliver images of its top tourist attractions to passenger's seats and have them printed in inflight magazines following an agreement signed on Monday, the city's government said in a statement.

Vietnam Airlines will also promote Hai Phong’s tourism products and services at international tourism exhibitions in South Korea, England and France, as well as on the airline's media channels, the statement said. The city is around 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Hanoi.

“Hai Phong needs an effective tourism promotion program to attract visitors,” vice chairman Le Thanh Son was quoted by Tuoi Tre newspaper as saying.

In return, Hai Phong will advertise the airline's services and products to residents, the newspaper said.

The port city is known for Do Son Beach, one of the most popular beaches in the northern region, as well as Cat Ba Island, the largest in the Cat Ba Archipelago. Cat Ba National Park on the island was recognized as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in 2003, and is home to a number of historical sites.

The city received 4.62 million visitors in the first nine months of 2016, up 7.08 percent from the same period the previous year, of whom foreign arrivals rose 5 percent to 565,579, based on data from the city's tourism department.

Vietnam Airlines signed a similar deal with Hanoi last month.

Vietnam has projected a 15-percent increase in international tourists this year, after receiving a record high 10.01 million foreign visitors in 2016.

Related news:

> Not just a port town: Hai Phong reveals her hidden charms

> Foreign companies cry out over new fees at Vietnamese port