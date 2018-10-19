Two Sun Group resorts named among world's best

The list was compiled by US-based luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveller following a poll of 429,000 readers.

Ranked 15th on the list, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort is just 30 minutes away from the Da Nang airport, but makes you feel you have stepped into a new world. Nestled in the green hills of the Son Tra Nature Reserve and overlooking a white sandy beach, the resort was opened in 2012 and quickly became the first vocation choice for many people.

It was also an immediate hit among couples and friends wanting to get together in beautiful surroundings, have gourmet food, and sublime healthcare services.

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort spreads over the green hills of the Son Tra Nature Reserve.

Apart from its stunning natural surroundings, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula offers an out of the world gastronomic experience from the hands of world-famous chefs Michel Roux and Pierre Gagnaire, as well as outstanding luxury spa services at HARNN Heritage Spa.

The InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort has bagged numerous awards from other organisations, magazines, and international tourism websites.

In particular, it broke a World Travel Awards (WTA) record to become the first resort named World’s Leading Luxury Resort for four consecutive years.

Recently, in September 2018, the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort was chosen Asia’s leading luxury resort of the year for the 5th time by World Travel Awards Asia & Australasia.

Designed by architect Bill Bensley, this resort has also won four other important awards this year: Asia’s leading green resort 2018; Asia’s leading luxury wedding resort 2018; Asia’s leading luxury hotel villa 2018; and Vietnam’s leading luxury resort 2018.

Inspired by a legend

The Readers’ Choice Awards launched by Condé Nast Traveller has also named JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa in the 17th position.

JW Marriott Phu Quoc offers the charms of a 19th century academy.

One of the most attractive destinations on Phu Quoc Island, this resort is located on the island’s southern shores, on Kem beach.

It has been conceptualized on the legendary (fictional) Lamarck University from the 19th century to feature the theme of its Chemistry class in the bar club, and the Physical Education class in the gym. The theme does not impede luxury in any way, with all 244 rooms and villas having a great view of the sea with a private swimming pool.

In a very short while after its launch at the end of 2016, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay has garnered several reputable international and regional awards, such as the world’s leading new luxury resort in 2017 by World Travel Awards, and Southeast Asia’s outstanding luxury spa in 2017 for Chanterelle-Spa, also by WTA.

The recognition that the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay have received is not only a point of pride for Vietnam’s private firm Sun Group, but also a confirmation of the attractiveness of Vietnamese tourism.

It also reflects Sun Group’s contribution to Vietnam becoming an impressive luxury destination on the global tourism map.

The resort is located on the island’s southern shores, on Kem beach.

