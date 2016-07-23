the-one-of-a-kind-double-beach-in-nha-trang

The coastal city of Nha Trang is long known among sea-lovers as one of the most gorgeous bays in the world. The beauty, however, resides not only along the coast, but also offshore, on an island.
|
Warm and cool crystal clear water, each on a side of a several-meter-long sand strip can be found exclusively in Nha Trang this summer.
|
Hon Noi in Nha Trang Bay is a swiftlet island, which is reserved for the exploitation of edible nests of this very bird.
|
Just one hour by boat from the city of Nha Trang, Hon Noi has long been famous for its strange double beach that gives you the choice of both warm and cool water created by the currents that circle the island.
|
Hon Noi, however, is under the administration of a bird nest company, resulting in all tours to the island being available only through the company. At VND350,000 ($15.6) per person, you’ll get a day trip with breakfast, lunch, a boat tour with a glass floor to watch corals, a swiftlet cave tour and unlimited swimming and tanning until the sun sets.
|
Photos are a must to everybody with a chance to touch a scene this alien. There is a 90 meter high vantage point called Du Ha, an installation by nature coincidently perfect for the Instagram era.
|
Being natural is synonymous with being regulated by the rules of nature. The island is only available for visiting from March to September. The rest of the year is reserved exclusively for storms.
|
The tour into the swiftlet gives one a chance to take a closer look into one of the most dangerous jobs and also one of the most precious gifts of nature.
|
Makeshift leaf and bamboo tents of swiftlet harvesters are built directly on the rocks.
Related news:
> Lobster guide: claws converge on five islands
> Rugged shoreline hides deserted island secret
> Cai Chien Island: into the jungle and out to the sea
> Forbiden island: Three documents a foreigner needs for a vacation in Co To