The glamorous 'queen' of Trang An stands tall in northern Vietnam

As part of the Trang An Landscape Complex, Hang Mua (Dancing Cave) is a must-see for visitors to Ninh Binh Province thanks to its unique location that offers an extraordinary panoramic view from above.

Hang Mua has recently emerged as one of the top destinations for foreign visitors due to its remarkable service quality and untouched natural beauty.

The beautiful panoramic view of Tam Coc from the top of Mount Mua. Photo by Hang Mua Ecolodge

Hang Mua is located at the foot of Mount Mua, which looks like a large overturned bell with a width of 800 meters (2,624 feet). Visitors can climb to the peak on white stone steps which are sometimes referred to as a mini version of the Great Wall of China. On both sides of the stairs, there are handrails that are elaborately decorated with dragon or phoenix symbols inspired by the Tran Dynasty.

Legend has it that the Tran king ordered the construction of Thai Vi Temple, and often visited Hang Mua to enjoy dancing and singing, hence the name, "Dancing Cave".

To get there, tourists can follow National Highway 1A to Ninh Binh, follow the road towards Trang An or Tam Coc, and look for a sign leading to Hang Mua (Mua Caves). The journey is accompanied by fantastic views of endless rice fields with old villages, waterfront, rivers, lakes and the majestic mountains of Ninh Binh.

Once there, they can conquer the 500 stone steps to the peak to ultimately enjoy the beautiful view of Tam Coc.

The incredible scene from Hang Mua at sunset. Photo by Hang Mua Ecolodge

The magnificent landscape on top of Hang Mua will impress even the most experienced traveller, with the boats below winding down the river.

The natural scene is best enjoyed in May or June, when the whole landscape is filled with the color of yellow paddy fields, and the ancient capital of Hoa Lu appears right before your eyes. The gorgeous view explains why it was chosen as the ancient capital of the country over a thousand years ago.

Visitors can take hundreds of stunning photos to take home from the top of Mount Mua. Photo by Hang Mua Ecolodge

Hang Mua has recently started offering eco-friendly mountain climbing adventures, and a tourist area built with the hearts of the people who truly love Ninh Binh and have a desire to preserve and conserve the Trang An Landscape Complex, which was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2014.

Hang Mua has a beautiful culture and peaceful landscape, with services for tourists including accomodation, food & beverages, climbing, sightseeing, and more.

For more information, please contact:

Hang Mua Ecolodge

Hotline: (84) 1678 699 330

Email: sales@hangmua.vn

Phone: (+84-229) 361 9679

Address: Khe Ha, Ninh Xuan, Hoa Lu, Ninh Binh